PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --With spring season reigning, it's a tradition this time of year here in Texas to take pictures in a field of bluebonnets.
But one family in Pearland has had enough with people trampling their yard for the perfect photo with the flower.
The family says so many people have stopped for pictures in their yard that they have put up caution tape and signs that say "no photography" to keep them from crushing more plants.
Crushed spots in the grass where people have laid down to take pictures can be seen through the yard.
