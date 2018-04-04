SOCIETY

Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond

Bluebonnets bloom at different times, depending on what part of the state you live in (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
It's the magical time of year when the sun shines bright, the days grow longer, and somehow that grand Texas sky seems even bigger. It's also the time of year when wildflowers begin to dot the landscape. But unless you want to drive aimlessly up and down the highway searching for blooms, it's good to know exactly where to look.

While South Texas is already starting to see a few flowers, the rest of the state can look forward to the season beginning over the next few weeks. Experts at the University of Texas at Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center predict a "terrific" 2018 wildflower season thanks to a slightly drier than average winter. (Though, we must note, it most certainly didn't feel any drier.)

"Overall, wildflowers and other spring bloomers seem right on track," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Wildflower Center, in a release. "We expect beautiful displays to unfold over the next month or two as is typical." Not sure exactly what is in that beautiful display? The Wildflower Center also has a "What's in Season" tracker that helps you identify what exactly you're seeing.

