HOUSTON ZOO

Houston Zoo welcomes adorable, 305-pound baby elephant

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby elephant into its ranks. (Stephanie Adams/Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not many babies weigh 305 pounds when they're born, but the latest addition to the Houston Zoo is no ordinary baby.

Elephant mom Shanti welcomed baby girl Joy on Wednesday night after what a zoo spokesperson described as a short labor. Joy began to nurse within hours of her birth.

For the next several days, mother and daughter will be kept behind the scenes at the zoo as they bond.

During that time, veterinarians will closely monitor Joy to make sure she hits key development benchmarks like communicating with her mother and hitting weight goals.

"Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly," said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. "We look forward to continuing to watch Joy and Shanti bond, and introducing her to Houston."

After their bonding period, Joy and Shanti will move back into the zoo's recently expanded elephant habitat, which more than doubled in size during a renovation that wrapped up in May.

MORE ANIMALS: Houston Zoo debuts new giraffe calf
EMBED More News Videos

While the rest of the world was glued to their computer screens waiting to watch April the giraffe give birth, the Houston Zoo had two baby giraffes born in the month of April.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyhouston zoobaby animalscute animalselephantsHoustonMuseum District
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ZOO
Sea turtles treated at Houston Zoo
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
Houston Zoo opens state-of-the-art elephant exhibit
More houston zoo
SOCIETY
9-year-old raises nearly $1,400 to buy bullet-proof vest for police dogs
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Community donates haircuts to women in need
More Society
Top Stories
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Cat in the Hat burglar, another suspect caught
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
Hedwig Village woman's accused killer appears in court
Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.
Katy PD commends teen who bought brownie for cop
Show More
$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
More News
Top Video
Mike Greenberg and Matt McGorry talk about 'Battle of the Network Stars'
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
More Video