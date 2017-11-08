Houston Rockets at gala in billionaire's backyard

HOUSTON --the 10th annual True Blue Gala, held at the home of Houston entrepreneur, restaurateur, and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and his wife Paige, blasted off with the support of several Rockets players in attendance. Eric Gordon, Chris Paul, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah A Moute, Clint Capela, Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker, and Ryan Anderson posed for photos with guests throughout the evening, although Harden declined to talk to reporters. "I'm not doing press tonight," he said.
The Fertittas, who chaired the evening with Houston chief of police Art Acevedo, welcomed more than 800 guests, most dressed in blue jeans and blue attire, to the sprawling backyard of their River Oaks home.
Fertitta, who recently bought the Rockets for a record $2.2 billion, was spotted on the front row at several World Series games in Houston. About the Astros win and what it means to this city, he told CultureMap, "It's great. The city of Houston loves championships and we hope to be as fortunate as the Astros. We put a great team together and we hope to bring another ring to this city. We are hoping that rings are contagious!"
