HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're wondering what will replace the iconic "We Love Houston" sign along I-10 in the Heights, Eyewitness News has you covered.
The big reveal wasn't suppose to happen until late Friday morning, but we got a sneak peak at the new "Art Everywhere Houston" sign.
The "We Love Houston" sign was moved to its new home in the promenade near 8th Wonder Brewery in east downtown on March 15.
According to Chris Alan who runs the website itsahoustonthing.com, the sign was being moved so that people can safely take photos in front of it.
The sign's location wasn't ideal for taking great photos considering it was near the freeway.
The artists behind the sign - David Adickes, Mr. McKinney and Commissioner Rodney Ellis - will answer questions and discuss the new public arts projects that replaced the "We Love Houston" sign on Friday.
