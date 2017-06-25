Fireworks now for sale but not legal everywhere

Just in time for the 4th of July, fireworks are now for sale.Sales started this weekend.It's important to remember that the sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in the city of Houston and in some parts of Harris County.You could be fined up to $2,000 per firework.Be sure to check the laws for your area before planning to set off fireworks this holiday.For those who live where the fireworks are allowed, the sales will continue through midnight on the 4th of July.