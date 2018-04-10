SOCIETY

Find out today what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign

"We Love Houston" sign being moved to east downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're wondering why the iconic "We Love Houston" sign was moved, you will soon find out.

The sign was moved to its new home in the promenade near 8th Wonder Brewery in east Downtown on March 15.

According to Chris Alan who runs the website itsahoustonthing.com, the sign was being moved so that people can safely take photos in front of it.

The sign's location wasn't ideal for taking great photos considering it was near the freeway.

The artist behind the sign David Adickes, Mister McKinney and Commissioner Rodney Ellis will answer questions and discuss the new public arts projects that will replace the "We Love Houston" sign on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Most iconic murals in Houston

Sebastien "Mr. D." Boileau said he wants people to "feel something" when they see the mural

