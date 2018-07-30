SOCIETY

Families of Atascocita HS students Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez want their memories to live on

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks to a family member of one of the victims in a deadly crash that killed two Atascocita High School students. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of Chloe Robison, one of the two Atascocita High School students killed in a crash on Wednesday, is now in the process of setting up a scholarship in the teen's name.

They want her name to live on.

Chloe had plans to attend Arizona State University and pursue a degree in photojournalism. Her parents want to keep her name alive and help other students get a degree in Chloe's desired field. They hope to raise at least $10,000. Donations can be made through Humble ISD.

Family members said Chloe loved taking pictures of sunsets, nature and butterflies.

Her best friend, Salma Gomez, was always by her side, making others laugh and smile.

Salma was a tennis player at Atascocita High School. Her friends said she was very good and received medals and awards. Salma was very competitive and loved sports. She was in track and even played basketball in middle school.

Both girls were inseparable and always had a positive attitude, according to friends who knew them.

