17-year-old admitted to drinking MD 20/20 before crash that killed 2 students, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say the teen admitted to drinking a full bottle of MD 20/20 the night of the fatal crash. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old charged in the violent, drunk driving crash that killed two Atascocita High School students made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

According to prosecutors, Jaggar Smith admitted to drinking a whole bottle of MD 20/20, a fortified wine, the night he crashed, killing 16-year-old Salma Gomez and 16-year-old Chloe Robison, who were his passengers.

Smith was also allegedly speeding when he slammed into a tree, splitting his vehicle in half.

He's charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

WATCH: Jaggar Smith arrives to his first court appearance

Jaggar Smith walks into court a day after he was charged in deaths of 2 friends



Prosecutors allege Smith had red eyes, slurred speech, droopy eyes and the smell of alcohol was on his breath.

Smith bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon.


Our cameras were there when the teenager was released from custody. He left in blood-stained, blue hospital scrubs. He didn't say anything as he climbed into a taxi.

RELATED: Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
New video shows Jaggar Clayton Smith being released from jail after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.



On Thursday, a judge ruled that he can't leave his house between the hours of 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. That curfew may change once school starts.

He will have an in-home breathalyzer and he's not allowed to drive.

His next hearing is set for Sept. 27.

Smith's attorney released a statement on behalf of him and his family:

Jaggar and his family cannot adequately express the depths of their despair over the loss of two of the most beautiful lives imaginable. We will have no further public comment as no words could ever fill the hearts of the families and friends of Chloe and Salma.

Investigators with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Enforcement Division are now trying to trace where he got the alcohol.

17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita High School students, Mayra Moreno reports.



Smith's family describes him as a good kid.

Smith is a current Kingwood High School student heading into his junior year, but previously attended Atascocita High School. He also played football.

His aunt tells us he's never been in trouble.
2 teens killed in a suspected drunk driving crash were both close friends and classmates, authorities say.



Gomez and Robison were students at Atascocita High School.

Their friends went by the scene Wednesday morning to drop off flowers.

"They were good girls. They were fun, always good spirits, bright, always trying to have fun and laugh," said Graydon Morrow, a friend of the victims.

Humble ISD said grief counselors will be available at Atascocita High School on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friends remember crash victims Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez.

RELATED: TABC trying to trace source of alcohol after deadly crash involving teens in Atascocita

A teen charged in a fatal DWI crash is due in court.

