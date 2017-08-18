TEXAS NEWS

Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags Over Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

The Confederate flag will no longer wave at Six Flags Over Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas --
The Confederate flag will no longer wave at Six Flags Over Texas. Instead, the Dallas-area theme park will fly six American flags.

The Arlington park's Friday change comes as communities across the nation debate Confederate memorials and symbols after the deadly rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Spokeswoman Sharon Parker says they "always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us."

The park was named for the six flags that've flown over Texas. In addition to the Confederate flag, the others were those of Spain, Mexico, France, the Republic of Texas and the U.S.

The Confederate flag the park flew wasn't the battle flag known for its cross design but an earlier one known as the "stars and bars."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagsix flagstexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Snake caught trespassing at Fulshear police station
Teen football player at center of medical mystery
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody in Corpus Christi
More texas news
SOCIETY
Woman loses wedding ring in Italy, finds it 9 years later
Chevron Houston Marathon 80 percent full for 2018
Shattered by fragile weekend plans? Here's some ideas!
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
More Society
Top Stories
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
Show More
Tools to succeed: Harden gives out school supplies to 150 kids
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
American man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 person in custody after police chase in NW Houston
Steve Bannon out at White House
More News
Top Video
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
1 person in custody after police chase in NW Houston
More Video