Bars, baseball, big screens: Where to watch the Astros

If you've been searching for a place to watch the Astros in the World Series, there are a lot of great options.Our partners at CultureMap did some digging and came up with a list of the best bars to watch the World Series. Lucky's Pub is a top pick. The atmosphere is second to none at this Houston favorite. It's all outdoors, but this unique spot has two projectors and rows of picnic tables. Plus, there's a taco truck nearby. Little Woodrow's in Eado has a huge indoor area with a projector paired with an equally large patio, barbeque in the back, and a bartending staff that is fast. Kirby Ice House is massive, so your whole crew can find a seat. The drink list is said to be extensive. Plus, there is a food truck. Little Woodrows in Midtown has a great Houston vibe. Add that to a large patio, plenty of TVs and a huge beer selection and you're set.A location you might not think of is the Star Cinema Grill . Games on the big screen don't get any bigger than this. Plus, free admission and a full bar make it a great spot for World Series watching.Have your favorite spot to watch the playoffs? Let us know on the ABC13 Facebook page. A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got