Bars, baseball, big screens: Where to watch the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you've been searching for a place to watch the Astros in the World Series, there are a lot of great options.
Our partners at CultureMap did some digging and came up with a list of the best bars to watch the World Series.
Lucky's Pub is a top pick. The atmosphere is second to none at this Houston favorite. It's all outdoors, but this unique spot has two projectors and rows of picnic tables. Plus, there's a taco truck nearby.
Little Woodrow's in Eado has a huge indoor area with a projector paired with an equally large patio, barbeque in the back, and a bartending staff that is fast.
Kirby Ice House is massive, so your whole crew can find a seat. The drink list is said to be extensive. Plus, there is a food truck.
Little Woodrows in Midtown has a great Houston vibe. Add that to a large patio, plenty of TVs and a huge beer selection and you're set.
A location you might not think of is the Star Cinema Grill. Games on the big screen don't get any bigger than this. Plus, free admission and a full bar make it a great spot for World Series watching.
