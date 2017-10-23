SPORTS

Claim your free ticket to road World Series watch parties at Minute Maid Park

EMBED </>More Videos

You're invited! Astros to host official watch parties at Minute Maid Park (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Astros have done through out the postseason, the team is opening Minute Maid Park to fans during World Series games played in Los Angeles.

The Astros will play games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively.

Each away game will be shown on the videoboard in the stadium and at the Street Festival on Crawford Street, the Astros said.

In order to attend any watch party, fans must claim a free admissions voucher to attend.

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and much more. The game will stream live on the main video board inside Minute Maid Park as well as on large projection screens outside the ballpark.

You can find more information on the Astros website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Astros fans arrive in LA ahead of Game 1
Father and daughter bond during Astros season
Family tradition continues with Astros in World Series
Earthquakes earn first playoff berth since 2012; Portland clinch No. 1 seed
More Sports
Top Stories
Store burglary leads to wild police chase in NW Houston
HCSO: 1 dead after chase ends in crash on I-45
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Body found in search for missing girl near Dallas
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Two more cool fronts coming
Show More
Father and daughter bond during Astros season
PHOTOS: Astros fans arrive in LA ahead of Game 1
Dynamo set to host knockout round in playoffs
Family tradition continues with Astros in World Series
Man wanted for kidnapping girl in Harris County
More News
Top Video
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Father and daughter bond during Astros season
Family tradition continues with Astros in World Series
Man wanted for kidnapping girl in Harris County
More Video