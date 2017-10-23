HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As the Astros have done through out the postseason, the team is opening Minute Maid Park to fans during World Series games played in Los Angeles.
The Astros will play games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively.
Each away game will be shown on the videoboard in the stadium and at the Street Festival on Crawford Street, the Astros said.
In order to attend any watch party, fans must claim a free admissions voucher to attend.
Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and much more. The game will stream live on the main video board inside Minute Maid Park as well as on large projection screens outside the ballpark.
You can find more information on the Astros website.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff