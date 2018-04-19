60 SECOND UPDATE

Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall

The celebration of life for Barbara Bush starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday. You're encouraged to wear pearls and blue, her favorite color.
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week


Thieves have hit an ATM inside a Harris County courthouse for the third attempt in just days.
Could someone be criminally charged in Prince's death?


We'll find out Thursday if someone will face charges after Prince died from an accidental opioid overdose two years ago.
25 years later: In-depth look at the 51-day siege at Branch Davidian Compound


Thursday marks 25 years since the inferno at the compound outside Waco, where more than 70 people, including children, were killed.
Astros go for a 3-game sweep against the Mariners

The Astros had a huge outing against the Mariners Wednesday, beating them 7-1 in Seattle.

