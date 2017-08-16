ABC13 viewers weigh in on Houston's Confederate statues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This week, Mayor Sylvester Turner launched a review of Confederate statues within the city in response to calls from the public.
One statue in particular, "Spirit of the Confederacy," is the prime target for removal.
WATCH: 5 facts about the Spirit of the Confederacy
On the ABC13 Facebook page, the issue struck a chord and drew heated comments on both sides.
Facebook follower Steven gave this perspective using his experience traveling overseas.
"The history should be taught in school but the confederate generals, soldiers, and president should not be commemorated as statues. When I went to Germany I didn't see statues of Hitler," Steven said.
Another user, Shawn, argues for the side of history and opposes any removal.
"What has this world come to? Heritage is Heritage! Heritage is not hatred it's how this country was grown. Nobody is asking to take down every street sign of MLK spread out through every major city in the United States are they? It's part of America's history!!!!!"
Briahna concurred.
"Texans don't put up with this crap!!! Leave our statue alone. You don't mess with Texas!" Briahna posted.
Glenn offered this alternative to a complete removal.
"Just remove it and put it in a museum of Texas history," Glenn suggested. "This killing over history has to stop!!"
Currently, there are no plans to remove any of the handful of statues on city property.
No date has been set for the review.
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff