Debate rising over future of Confederate statue at Sam Houston Park

At Sam Houston Park, the 'Spirit of the Confederacy' has stood since 1908. Now some people want it removed. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After what happened in Charlottesville, people across the country are now evaluating Confederate statues.

In Houston, the "Spirit of the Confederacy" was dedicated at Sam Houston Park back in 1908.

Now, some people are going to city hall, demanding Mayor Sylvester Turner and city councilors remove the statue.

Opponents of its removal say the statue is part of the city's heritage.

On LIVE AT 5, reporter Miya Shay has more about the growing debate over the statue's future, and what city officials intend to do about it.

5 facts about the confederate statue in Sam Houston Park

