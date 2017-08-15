SOCIETY

5 facts about Houston's "The Spirit of the Confederacy" statue

5 facts about the confederate statue in Sam Houston Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After what happened in Charlottesville, people across the country are now evaluating confederate statues. "The Spirit of the Confederacy" is one of them.

The statue was dedicated at Sam Houston Park back in 1908.

Designed and created by Louis Amateis, the bronze statue depicts an angel with a sword and a palm branch.

The Robert E. Lee Chapter #186 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the statue, and dedicated it "to all heroes of the south who fought for the principles of states rights."

The angel's feet touch a pedestal of granite, much like its sculptor Amateis would have seen in his native Italy.

The statue isn't the only Amateis work in Houston, by the way. He also designed and sculpted the tiny elf "Brownie" at the Houston Zoo.

