HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Albert Lozada did not plan on raising twins all on his own but his wife passed away shortly after his sons Dani and Nico were born.
Right away, Lozada decided he wanted to be a stay at home dad. Now, four years later he's got it down.
Still, finances are always a concern for the family of three, but Albert is able to make it work.
To save money on food, Albert saves money by shopping at bulk stores like Costco and stocks-up when there are sales at the grocery store.
He also checks for local restaurants that offer free kids meals when dining out. At Firehouse Subs, kids eat free Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree. Kids eat free at specific locations of Luby's restaurants Wednesday and on Saturday after 11 a.m.
Entertainment for twin 4-year-old boys is a must! Lozada says memberships are the best way to save money if you plan multiple visits each year. At the Houston Zoo and Children's Museum of Houston, family memberships make sense for Lozada. He says each will pay for itself in three visits.
Another tip he has is taking advantage of free entertainment like parks.
Jill Jarvis from BigKidSmallCity has a list of her 12 favorite Houston parks for you to check out.
