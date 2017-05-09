STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Stay-at-home dad offers tips for saving money with a young family

Money saving tips from a stay-at-home dad.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Albert Lozada did not plan on raising twins all on his own but his wife passed away shortly after his sons Dani and Nico were born.

Right away, Lozada decided he wanted to be a stay at home dad. Now, four years later he's got it down.

Still, finances are always a concern for the family of three, but Albert is able to make it work.

PHOTOS: Stay-at-home dad offers money saving tips


To save money on food, Albert saves money by shopping at bulk stores like Costco and stocks-up when there are sales at the grocery store.

He also checks for local restaurants that offer free kids meals when dining out. At Firehouse Subs, kids eat free Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree. Kids eat free at specific locations of Luby's restaurants Wednesday and on Saturday after 11 a.m.

FULL LIST OF HOUSTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING KIDS EAT FREE DEALS

Entertainment for twin 4-year-old boys is a must! Lozada says memberships are the best way to save money if you plan multiple visits each year. At the Houston Zoo and Children's Museum of Houston, family memberships make sense for Lozada. He says each will pay for itself in three visits.

Another tip he has is taking advantage of free entertainment like parks.

Jill Jarvis from BigKidSmallCity has a list of her 12 favorite Houston parks for you to check out.

RELATED: Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
ABC13 caught up with Levy Park director Doug Overman for a tour of the recently redesigned green space's features.

MORE PARKS: Buffalo Bayou Park: Your Definitive Guide
Ready to explore Buffalo Bayou Park? Here are the spots you shouldn't miss!

Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarsave moneyfamilyparentingfree stuffshoppingHouston
