Kids Eat Free Deals in Houston and SE Texas

Foti Kallergis stopped by Peli Peli and Christie's Seafood and Steakhouse to try some of their secret menu items.

If there are two things everyone loves, it's a night out and a good deal.Parents, grandparents, babysitters and other people who know kids should keep this list handy, because we're showing you where kids eat for free in Houston and southeast Texas.Want some more cool places to take the kids to eat? Coming up Monday morning, Katherine Whaley is going to introduce you to restaurants with gourmet kids' menus, including some fancy pizzas kids love!12610 Briar Forest DriveGet a free kids' menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time.9453 Jones RoadOn Wednesday, kids 12 and under get one free "From the Playground" meal with each adult entrée purchase. On Saturday, kids eat free breakfast with adult entrée purchase.13703 Southwest FreewayGet one free kids' meal for every adult entrée or combo purchased.All Houston locationsEvery Tuesday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult item $9.55 or more. Dine in only.Most SE Texas locationsKids eat free on Thursdays. Get two free kids' meals with any adult entrée purchase at regular price.13235 Jones RoadGet one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.Most Houston locationsOn Tuesdays, get up to two free kids' entrees for ages 10 and under with every paid adult entrée from 4 to 10 p.m.12610 Briar Forest DriveOne free kids' meal with $10 purchase per adult on Sunday.All Houston locationsGet a free meal for kids 3 and under every day of the week, and on Thursday, all kids eat free. Limit two free child buffets for each paid adult buffet.Most Houston locationsEvery Wednesday, kids 12 and under can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.Most Houston locationsKids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.Most Houston locationsEvery Monday, receive one free kids' meal with every adult entrée purchased. Includes fountain drink or iced tea and vanilla ice cream wedge. Kids 10 and under.21542 Highway 249Get one kids' meal with each paid adult entrée from 4 p.m. to close on Sundays.All Houston locationsKids 4 and under eat free every SundayMost Houston locationsOn Saturdays, kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.1080 Clear Lake City BoulevardGet one kids' meal per paid adult meal every Monday.25680 Northwest FreewayKids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée or pizza on Wednesdays. Dine in only.8470-A Spencer HighwayReceive one free kids meal per adult meal order6868 S. Mason Rd, KatyOn Tuesdays, get two kids' meals with the purchase of a large, 3-topping pizza.716 Kingwood DriveOn Saturday, kids 12 and under eat free with every adult entrée purchase.8470-A Spencer HighwayReceive one free kids meal per adult meal order.2435 Texas ParkwayOn Thursdays, kids eat free with the purchase of a combo meal.2021 Rayford RoadKids 7 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult buffet and drinks.606 Rayford RoadFrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., get one kids' buffet with each adult buffet purchase.25919 North FreewayOn Wednesday, kids eat free all day.4849 Sweetwater BoulevardFrom 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids enjoy a free meal with every adult entrée purchased at regular price.2626 Research Forest DriveFrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., get one kids' buffet with each adult buffet purchase.8000 Research ForestKids eat free every Sunday at Rico's in The Woodlands.