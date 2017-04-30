HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If there are two things everyone loves, it's a night out and a good deal.
Parents, grandparents, babysitters and other people who know kids should keep this list handy, because we're showing you where kids eat for free in Houston and southeast Texas.
Please note that free offers are subject to change.
Kids Eat Free Deals in Houston and SE Texas
Houston
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Get a free kids' menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time.
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Road
On Wednesday, kids 12 and under get one free "From the Playground" meal with each adult entrée purchase. On Saturday, kids eat free breakfast with adult entrée purchase.
Berryhill Baja Grill
13703 Southwest Freeway
Get one free kids' meal for every adult entrée or combo purchased.
Boudreaux's
All Houston locations
Every Tuesday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult item $9.55 or more. Dine in only.
Captain D's
Most SE Texas locations
Kids eat free on Thursdays. Get two free kids' meals with any adult entrée purchase at regular price.
Del Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
13235 Jones Road
Get one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.
Denny's
Most Houston locations
On Tuesdays, get up to two free kids' entrees for ages 10 and under with every paid adult entrée from 4 to 10 p.m.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
12610 Briar Forest Drive
One free kids' meal with $10 purchase per adult on Sunday.
iT'z
All Houston locations
Get a free meal for kids 3 and under every day of the week, and on Thursday, all kids eat free. Limit two free child buffets for each paid adult buffet.
Logan's Roadhouse
Most Houston locations
Every Wednesday, kids 12 and under can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Luby's
Most Houston locations
Kids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.
Pallottas Italian Grill
Most Houston locations
Every Monday, receive one free kids' meal with every adult entrée purchased. Includes fountain drink or iced tea and vanilla ice cream wedge. Kids 10 and under.
Santa Fe Flats
21542 Highway 249
Get one kids' meal with each paid adult entrée from 4 p.m. to close on Sundays.
Souper! Salad!
All Houston locations
Kids 4 and under eat free every Sunday
Texas Land & Cattle
Most Houston locations
On Saturdays, kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clear Lake
Abe's Cajun Market
1080 Clear Lake City Boulevard
Get one kids' meal per paid adult meal every Monday.
Cypress
Candelari's Pizzeria
25680 Northwest Freeway
Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée or pizza on Wednesdays. Dine in only.
Katy
Bayou City Wings
8470-A Spencer Highway
Receive one free kids meal per adult meal order
Mazzei's Gourmet Pizza
6868 S. Mason Rd, Katy
On Tuesdays, get two kids' meals with the purchase of a large, 3-topping pizza.
Kingwood
Zachary's Cajun Cafe
716 Kingwood Drive
On Saturday, kids 12 and under eat free with every adult entrée purchase.
La Porte
Bayou City Wings
8470-A Spencer Highway
Receive one free kids meal per adult meal order.
Missouri City
Catfish Willy's
2435 Texas Parkway
On Thursdays, kids eat free with the purchase of a combo meal.
Spring
Donelly's Pizza
2021 Rayford Road
Kids 7 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult buffet and drinks.
Double Dave's Pizza
606 Rayford Road
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., get one kids' buffet with each adult buffet purchase.
Huge Gilbert's American Grill
25919 North Freeway
On Wednesday, kids eat free all day.
Sugar Land
Antonia's Ristorante & Pizzeria
4849 Sweetwater Boulevard
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids enjoy a free meal with every adult entrée purchased at regular price.
The Woodlands
Double Dave's Pizza
2626 Research Forest Drive
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., get one kids' buffet with each adult buffet purchase.
Rico's Mexican Restaurant
8000 Research Forest
Kids eat free every Sunday at Rico's in The Woodlands.
