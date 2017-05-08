STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

So last season! Save money on your running shoes

Looking for the best deals on athletic shoes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you hit the ground running for those new athletic shoes, it's a good idea to shop around. Some new sneakers can cost hundreds of dollars.

Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez checked out deals in stores and online to find out where you can get the lowest prices.

One hugely popular brand of running shoes is Brooks. Some brand new models can go for as much as $150 a pair, but Patricia found that going back a season can actually save you big money.

At 6:40 a.m. on ABC13, check out the deals and discounts you can get by choosing older models and see if buying online or in a store will save you the most money.

