BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --You may have old damaged sneakers in your closet, but a pair of these "destroyed" designer tennis shoes may cost more than your entire wardrobe.
High-end retailer Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills is offering shoes that look like they've been pulverized by a meat cleaver or chewed up by a rabid dog.
The price tag: $1,425.
The white sneakers appear to have been slashed with a knife so their bright yellow stuffing is visible.
The shoes, named the "Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker," were designed by Maison Margiela, a Belgian pioneer of avant-garde fashion.
