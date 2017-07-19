FASHION

Birkenstock releases $800 shoes for a limited time

EMBED </>More Videos

Birkenstock now offering legendary footwear for $800

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone's favorite summer shoe brand just released its latest offering that will set you back several hundred dollars.

Birkenstock is offering its two-strap Arizona-style shoes for $800.

The shoes feature oiled natural leather and handcrafted buckles in sterling silver. You can choose from Blue Knot and Blue Anchor colors.

SEE ALSO: $375 Nordstrom Crocs designed with sparkly crystals and stones


If you can fork over the cash, you better hurry. It's available for a limited time only.

Prices for Birkenstocks vary, depending on the style. Some cost as low as $30.

RELATED: Topshop sells clear plastic jeans for $100

EMBED More News Videos

A new fashion trend made headlines on social media Wednesday after Topshop released transparent jeans.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shoppingshoesfashionconsumersociety
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FASHION
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Couple turns tacky outfits into trending date idea
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Louis Vuitton reps deny pop-up story
More fashion
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
Lululemon and Toms outlets coming to Houston area
JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples
Louis Vuitton reps deny pop-up story
More Shopping
Top Stories
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer
Stampeding bison stop traffic
Show More
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Driver flees after man hit and killed on Southwest Fwy
More News
Top Video
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Driver flees after man hit and killed on Southwest Fwy
More Video