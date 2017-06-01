SHOPPING

Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores as sales lag

EMBED </>More Videos

The London company also issued a weak outlook and comparable-store sales were disappointing, sending shares down more than 8 percent Wednesday. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York --
Michael Kors Holdings plans to close up to 125 stores over the next two years with continued weak sales at its luxury stores.

The London company also issued a weak outlook and comparable-store sales were disappointing, sending shares down more than 8 percent Wednesday.

The retailer lost $26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 73 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

SEE ALSO: Dozens of Houston-area Payless ShoeSource stores to close

EMBED More News Videos

Payless said it wants to close 400 more stores as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.



Revenue fell 11.2 percent to $1.06 billion, but that, too, edged out expectations.

Sales in the Americas region, which makes up the bulk of revenue, fell 18 percent to $721 million.

Same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer's health, fell 14.1 percent, which was worse than Wall Street had expected.

"Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, as we continued to operate in a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels," said Chairman and CEO John D. Idol.
He said the company needs to take further steps to elevate "the level of fashion innovation" and enhance the store experience.

RELATED: Remembering our favorite stores that have closed

EMBED More News Videos

Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores


For the year, the company reported a profit of $552.5 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Michael Kors Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $930 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $932.2 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.57 to $3.67 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.25 billion.

Michael Kors Holdings shares fell $3.09 to close at $33.18 on Wednesday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerfashionstore closingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Buy the lingerie, skip the laptop: What to buy in June
Digital Deal of the Day
Best Memorial Day sales for your holiday weekend
What price tags really tell you about when to buy
More Shopping
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mobile home on fire in NW Houston
Video shows arrest of deputy's husband after fight at Denny's
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Heavy storms expected today
K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
Show More
Man freed after shooting over post office parking spot
Gulf Freeway project moving to Galveston County
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
Fiery explosion reported at Wisconsin corn milling plant
Kids can win Astros tickets and more for reading
More News
Top Video
Video shows arrest of deputy's husband after fight at Denny's
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
Fiery explosion reported at Wisconsin corn milling plant
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
More Video