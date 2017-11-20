HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get in line!
You can buy products from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line at the Houston Galleria starting today.
According to Topshop's website, a Kylie cosmetic pop-up shop will be open Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.
Ok ladies. Who else is excited about the @kyliecosmetics pop up shop at @HoustonGalleria? I loved the liquid lipstick “22” and can’t wait to try “Ginger”. 💄 pic.twitter.com/WPAyqTwih3— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 15, 2017
SkyEye was over the Galleria this morning and found several people bundled up in blankets, waiting for the pop-up to open.
It's the first time the makeup line will be physically available in Houston.
Until now, the 20-year-old's makeup has only been available online.
Houston is one of the seven cities getting a Kylie pop-up shop for the holidays.
Poppin' and Cupid glosses, available on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qQuaYCOyvm— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 4, 2017