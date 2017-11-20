SHOPPING

Fans sleep outside Galleria ahead of Kylie Jenner's makeup pop-shop opening

Kylie Jenner pop-up coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get in line!

You can buy products from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line at the Houston Galleria starting today.

According to Topshop's website, a Kylie cosmetic pop-up shop will be open Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.



SkyEye was over the Galleria this morning and found several people bundled up in blankets, waiting for the pop-up to open.

SkyEye over line outside Kylie Jenner makeup pop-up shop at the Houston Galleria.



It's the first time the makeup line will be physically available in Houston.

Until now, the 20-year-old's makeup has only been available online.

Houston is one of the seven cities getting a Kylie pop-up shop for the holidays.

