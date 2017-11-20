  • LIVE VIDEO Implosion bringing down Georgia Dome after 25 years in operation
5 must-have makeup products less than $10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some women buy a lot of makeup, winding up with products we like and others we end up throwing away.

ABC13's Samica Knight asked one of our makeup artists about the five products she says every woman should have, and it's all less than $10.

We start with the foundation. The makeup artist says she likes Maybelline Fit Me Matte foundation. She likes it because it is lightweight, easy to apply and the matte is great for our hot humid days here in Houston.

Relatively new makeup brand CYO is only sold at Walgreens. Makeup artists love the products, and they are all cheap. She likes CYO's concealer and the metallic eye stick. Both are good on the go. The makeup artist says the eye stick has good pigment that lasts.

L'Oreal's Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara is highly recommended. It has a good applicator and is a true black color. The makeup artist opts for waterproof because of the Houston humidity.

And this might sound a little strange at first, but our makeup artist says orange lipstick is the color every woman should use this fall. Samica found one called At Bat from L'Oreal. She recommends dulling the orange color by using a brown lip pencil.

