SHOPPING

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon

EMBED </>More Videos

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon. (KTRK)

She's the queen of Tejano music and she might just have enough power to beat literature's most popular wizard.

Selena Quintanilla is beloved by Tejano fans around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.

While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.

She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.

You can read more about the book on Amazon.com.

Selena shines bright with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
EMBED More News Videos

Suzette Quintanilla, left, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, holds a replica of her sister's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she poses with young fan Sammi Corona-Lampa, 4.

Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingamazonselenabooksu.s. & worldbuzzworthyharry potter
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Digital Deal of the Day
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Ways to save at home improvement stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Oil tanker fire slowing traffic on I-10 W at Grand Parkway
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Trump calls Putin sincere, ex-US intelligence heads 'hacks'
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Show More
Family Dollar employee shot and killed in Houston
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in crash
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
More News
Top Video
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
More Video