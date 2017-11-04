HOLLYWOOD, California (KTRK) --Selena Quintanilla has long been a star in the eyes of Texas. Now she's shining bright on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The late queen of Tejano music was honored with a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame last night.
The Quintanilla family accepted the star in her honor.
Devoted fans attended the unveiling ceremony for the star, paying tribute to the Texas native.
Actress Eva Longoria spoke of how Selena was an inspiration for many Latinas.
RELATED: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff