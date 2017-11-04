EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1827170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Selena Quintanilla has long been a star in the eyes of Texas. Now she's shining bright on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The late queen of Tejano music was honored with a posthumouslast night.The Quintanilla family accepted the star in her honor.Devoted fans attended the unveiling ceremony for the star, paying tribute to the Texas native.Actress Eva Longoria spoke of how Selena was an inspiration for many Latinas.