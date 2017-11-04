ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Selena shines bright with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Suzette Quintanilla, left, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, holds a replica of her sister's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she poses with young fan Sammi Corona-Lampa, 4. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, California (KTRK) --
Selena Quintanilla has long been a star in the eyes of Texas. Now she's shining bright on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late queen of Tejano music was honored with a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame last night.

The Quintanilla family accepted the star in her honor.



Devoted fans attended the unveiling ceremony for the star, paying tribute to the Texas native.

Actress Eva Longoria spoke of how Selena was an inspiration for many Latinas.

RELATED: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famemusic newsbuzzworthygood newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selena's star on Walk of Fame to be unveiled
Tumbleweeds hosting official Selena tribute
Rev your engines for all the FREE fun and entertainment
Paul Wall drops song for Astros championship
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrating big win by helping animals
Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
Best moments from Astros World Series parade
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
Show More
Sad the World Series is over? Enjoy this weekend fun
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
Lone Star Rally means streets shut down in Galveston
City: 1 million attend epic Astros victory parade, rally
Fans return from Astros parade to find cars damaged
More News
Top Video
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
More Video