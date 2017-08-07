People living at a housing complex in Baytown exchanged fire with two home invasion suspects, killing one of them overnight.The shootout also injured a resident in an adjacent unit when a stray bullet went through the wall.Police say shots were fired around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of S. Pruett and W. Republic streets.A man believed to be one of the assailants was found dead on the street.Police say the man and at least one other accomplice were attempting to run from the home when the shots were fired.The man who died is said to be 18 years old.Investigators say the neighbor was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.Police did not immediately disclose other injuries or arrests.