Memorial service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral services have been announced for a Houston doctor who was fatally shot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Services will be held soon for the Houston cardiologist that was shot and killed in the Texas Medical Center last Friday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot while riding his bike to work. The shooter was also riding a bike.

According to the medical examiner, the doctor was shot in the head, torso and left upper extremity.

Authorities have released a sketch and several surveillance photos of the suspect who is seen following the doctor.

SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him

EMBED More News Videos

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.



A former FBI agent says the doctor may have been targeted.

Police still do not have a motive. They are asking anyone who has more surveillance videos or photos to call them.

On Saturday, a memorial service will be held for the doctor at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street at 10 a.m.

Dr. Hausknecht's family says all are welcome to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to one of his favorite charities.

You can click here to see the list of charities he supported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News