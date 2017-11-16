EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2070416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 25) A deputy and her husband are due in court Tuesday on Murder charges.

We now know when both Terry Thompson and his wife Chauna Thompson will stand trial for the death of John Hernandez.The couple walked into court Thursday morning flanked by their attorneys and law enforcement. Following close behind was Hernandez's family.The Thompsons are facing murder charges for Hernandez's death.Hernandez died following an incident with Thompson and his wife Chauna in the restaurant parking lot on May 28.Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the Denny's and that Terry Thompson yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued.Witness video of the incident shows Terry on top of Hernandez, locking him in a chokehold. Witnesses say Chauna was also trying to restrain Hernandez, putting her knee down on his arm.Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.An autopsy ruled Hernandez's death a homicide.Both Terry and Chauna have been indicted on murder charges. They are currently out on bond.The couple could face five years to life in prison if convicted.Hernandez's family has been outspoken since his death, pushing for justice to be served.They were present in the courtroom for Thursday's hearing and say they will show up at every pretrial hearing until they feel justice is served.The trial for Terry Thompson is scheduled for May 18, 2018. Chauna Thompson will go on trial June 1, 2018.