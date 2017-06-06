Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation

John Hernandez died last week following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, but it's not clear who initiated the confrontation.Thompson's wife, who is a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, was off-duty and met him at the restaurant.Video released on Monday shows Thompson on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.Hernandez stopped breathing and Thompson's wife administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.The Harris County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident but has also asked the Department of Justice and the Texas Rangers for their input.Hernandez's family held a vigil outside Denny's, calling for justice in the case.Thompson's attorney, Scot Courtney, said that the video doesn't tell the whole story. "They certainly don't show the beginning where Mr. Hernandez attacked my client. He was the initial aggressor."