Second victim dies after Windfern Meadows Apartments shooting

The second victim in a July shooting at a Harris Co. apartment complex has died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A second victim has died following a fatal shooting at a northwest Harris County apartment complex last month.

According to investigators, James Hickam opened fire on his wife, Loretta Vance, and another woman, Krystle Watson, at the Windfern Meadows Apartments in northwest Harris County on July 20.

ABC13 has confirmed that Vance died July 31 in the hospital. At the time of the shooting, Vance was expected to survive.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Hickam and Vance had been fighting all day at the apartment complex.

The argument ended up in the parking lot around 2 p.m. Investigators believe Hickam first shot his wife and then turned around and shot Watson, who was sitting in her car with her child.

According to investigators, Watson was going to a relative's home. She tried to shield her face, but the injury was fatal. She died in front of her daughter.

Gonzalez called her an innocent victim.

"Another one (woman) was arriving, unrelated to the disturbance that was going on and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately," said Gonzalez at the scene. "That female, now deceased, was not a party to the disturbance."

Hickam is expected in court in September.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Innocent woman killed in front of daughter after argument between couple
Innocent woman killed during argument, Jessica Willey reports.

