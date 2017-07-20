An innocent woman was killed in front of her 2-year-old daughter when she was caught up in a fight between a man and his wife, investigators say. The wife was also shot and survived.The accused shooter, 58, is in custody and being questioned.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the husband and wife had been fighting all day at the Windfern Meadows Apartments in northwest Harris County.The argument ended up in the parking lot and a mother just arriving with her child was shot. It happened around 2 p.m. The mother was going to a relative's home. She died in front of her daughter.The intended target, the man's wife, was also shot. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.Relatives of the innocent victim rushed to the scene.