Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The family of a young mother shot and killed at the Windfern Meadows Apartments spoke out to Eyewitness News. Keesha Holden said her sister Krystle Watson, 25, was on her way to a job interview yesterday.
Watson swung by the complex to drop off her 2-year-old daughter. She unknowingly came across a man wielding a shotgun.
"I don't think that there are words that can describe what we will miss about her," said Holden. "Very loving. Very welcoming. Very optimistic. She had a very bubbly personality."
Harris County sheriff's investigators told ABC13 Watson was an innocent bystander.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Innocent woman killed in front of daughter after argument between couple
They arrested 58-year-old James Michael Hickam for Watson's killing. Prosecutors said in court this morning Hickam shot both his wife and Watson in the head. The two did not know each other. They were in separate vehicles. Watson's baby girl was in the back seat of her car.
"She was a young mother but very, very focused on her child and motherhood," said Holden. "Wrong place. Wrong time. You just never know. Life is short. You just never know when that time is."
Eyewitness News obtained video from the scene. The footage was shot shortly after the gunfire. It shows a white car backed up into a red car. You can see Watson's daughter being carried away to safety. You also can see deputies as they arrest Hickam.
Hickam remains in the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
