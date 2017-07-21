NEWS

Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview

EMBED </>More Videos

A young mother was killed on her way to a job interview.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a young mother shot and killed at the Windfern Meadows Apartments spoke out to Eyewitness News. Keesha Holden said her sister Krystle Watson, 25, was on her way to a job interview yesterday.

Watson swung by the complex to drop off her 2-year-old daughter. She unknowingly came across a man wielding a shotgun.

"I don't think that there are words that can describe what we will miss about her," said Holden. "Very loving. Very welcoming. Very optimistic. She had a very bubbly personality."

Harris County sheriff's investigators told ABC13 Watson was an innocent bystander.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Innocent woman killed in front of daughter after argument between couple
EMBED More News Videos

Innocent woman killed during argument, Jessica Willey reports.



They arrested 58-year-old James Michael Hickam for Watson's killing. Prosecutors said in court this morning Hickam shot both his wife and Watson in the head. The two did not know each other. They were in separate vehicles. Watson's baby girl was in the back seat of her car.

"She was a young mother but very, very focused on her child and motherhood," said Holden. "Wrong place. Wrong time. You just never know. Life is short. You just never know when that time is."

Eyewitness News obtained video from the scene. The footage was shot shortly after the gunfire. It shows a white car backed up into a red car. You can see Watson's daughter being carried away to safety. You also can see deputies as they arrest Hickam.

Hickam remains in the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newswoman killedhomicide investigationmurdergun violenceharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scaramucci once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump
Trump administration, politicians and celebrities react to Sean Spicer's resignation
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
More News
Top Stories
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Attorney: Texans' Foreman drug test came back negative
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
The Great American Eclipse is only one month away!
Recent HS graduate shot to death in Clute
Show More
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Freeway closures for this weekend
What we know about Anthony Scaramucci
Teens who taunted man as he drowned will not be charged
More News
Top Video
Houston seeking artists for residency program
17-year-old allegedly confessed to killing younger brother
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
NASA needs your help to study next month's eclipse
More Video