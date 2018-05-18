SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe High School student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen here'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Fe High School student said she wasn't surprised by a mass shooting at her Texas school. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
A Santa Fe High School student said she wasn't surprised by a mass shooting at her Texas school.

"It's been happening everywhere. I always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too," the unidentified female student told reporters outside the school.

At least one gunman opened fire at the Houston-area high school Friday morning, killing at least 10 people, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. It occurred mere months after a school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, and there were several other instances of school gun violence around the country in the interim.

"I wasn't surprised, I was just scared," the Santa Fe student added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootinggun violenceschool shootingdeadly shootingu.s. & worldschool safetytexas news
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe HS
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe HS
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
Show More
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
More News