Protesters confront Harris County sheriff over unarmed man's shooting death

The death of Danny Ray Thomas has sparked a movement for change in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Protesters took to the streets Monday rallying for change and justice after Harris County Sheriff's deputies gunned down an unarmed man last month.

Grim dashcam video shows Danny Ray Thomas being shot and killed in broad daylight on March 22.

According to the sheriff, Thomas had his pants down and was foaming at the mouth, heading towards the deputy before he was shot.

Investigators who rushed to Imperial Valley at Greens Road, where the shooting occurred, said Thomas was unarmed.

WATCH: Dashcam video released in deadly deputy-involved shooting
The Harris County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of last week's deadly, deputy-involved shooting of Danny Ray Thomas, 35.



On Monday night, community members demanded answers from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to members of the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

There were prayers and pleas for compassion from law enforcement.

Gonzalez said while no words can bring Thomas back, he wanted to extend condolences to the man's family.

"I'm here to see that we learn from your thoughts and concerns," Gonzalez said.

