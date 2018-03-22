UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Imperial Valley and Greens Road is deceased at the hospital. Media is staging in Shell parking lot. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tEdzRMTRmO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 22, 2018

A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in northern Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Imperial Valley at Greens Road.Danny Thomas, 35, died at the hospital.According to investigators, they received a call about someone in the neighborhood acting erratically.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Thomas appeared to be holding "something.""What exactly, I'm not sure yet," Gonzalez said. "It may have been some kind of bottle or item, like that.Thomas' family said they want answers."We've been through everything. He had my back through everything and he promised me he wouldn't leave me," his sister said in tears. "He didn't leave me, somebody took him from me."The deputy was not hurt. He was placed on administrative leave.