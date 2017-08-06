POLITICS

Funeral arrangements made for former Texas Governor Mark White

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral arrangements made for former Texas Governor Mark White. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Funeral arrangements have been made for former Texas Governor Mark White, a family spokesperson confirmed to ABC13.

According to a family spokesperson, a memorial service will be held Wednesday at Second Baptist Church, with a lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday before burial in the Texas State Cemetery.

A time for the memorial service has not been finalized.

RELATED: Former Texas Governor Mark White dead at 77
EMBED More News Videos

Former Texas Gov. Mark White died of a heart attack on Saturday.



White, who served during the worst economic downturn in Texas during the oil bust of the 1980s, died Saturday at his Houston home.

He was the 43rd governor of Texas and had previously served as Texas Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicstexas politicstexas newsHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Maxine Waters reclaims her time at 2017 Black Girls Rock
President Trump's hands-on messaging carries risks
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
Pres. Trump greets wedding guests at N.J. golf course
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston man reported missing after accident at Canyon Lake
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Chinese Consulate
Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday
2 Texas Boy Scouts killed after boat hits power line
Deaths of Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop this week
Manufacturer: Corrosion caused fair ride to break apart
Show More
Should release of terror convicts alarm Americans?
Rolling Stone guitarist feared the worst with cancer call
Suspect's pants caught in fence while trying to flee
Police: Naked gunman interrupts students taking SATs
Missing 1-year-old Oklahoma girl found in Texas
More News
Top Video
Maxine Waters reclaims her time at 2017 Black Girls Rock
Rolling Stone guitarist feared the worst with cancer call
Should release of terror convicts alarm Americans?
Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend
More Video