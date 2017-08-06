EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2279499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Texas Gov. Mark White died of a heart attack on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements have been made for former Texas Governor Mark White, a family spokesperson confirmed to ABC13.According to a family spokesperson, a memorial service will be held Wednesday at Second Baptist Church, with a lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday before burial in the Texas State Cemetery.A time for the memorial service has not been finalized.White, who served during the worst economic downturn in Texas during the oil bust of the 1980s, died Saturday at his Houston home.He was the 43rd governor of Texas and had previously served as Texas Attorney General and Secretary of State.