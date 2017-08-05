HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mark White, who served as Texas' 43rd governor from 1983 to 1987, has died, according to a representative from Governor Greg Abbott's office.
White, a Democrat, was born in Henderson on March 17, 1940. He graduated with a business degree from Baylor University and later earned a law degree from Baylor Law School.
Prior to becoming governor, White served as the secretary of state and the attorney general. He eventually defeated then-Governor Bill Clements to ascend to the governorship.
As governor, White served on the Southern Regional Education Board, Interstate Oil Compact Commission, and the Border Governors' Association, according to the National Governors Association.
His administration's policy priorities included education reform and economic development.
In 1990, White lost a re-election bid to fellow Democrat Ann Richards.
Following his time in office, White returned to the private sector, practicing law and serving on the HISD Foundation board.
Abbott released the following statement about White's death:
"Mark White cared deeply about Texas, and he devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children. My personal relationship and friendship with Governor White dates to when I was a young lawyer in Houston and we shared an elevator bank.
"Mark's impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Linda Gale White and family during this difficult time, and I ask that all Texans join us in praying for the White family as they mourn the passing of a devoted husband, father and public servant."
In a tweet, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent condolences to White's family and said he was "very sad to hear the news of the death of former Gov. Mark White."
