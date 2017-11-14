BREAKING: Today I officially announced my run for Congress in TX District 29. Now more than ever we need fighters in congress willing to stand up to Donald Trump and support our communities. Join #TeamGarcia & follow our campaign! pic.twitter.com/5KXeuOih0h — Sylvia R. Garcia (@SenatorSylvia) November 14, 2017

Three candidates have announced plans to run for U.S. congressional seat that will be vacated by Representative Gene Green next year.Texas State Senator Sylvia R. Garcia announced she is running for Congress in Texas Congressional District 29.The Texas Democrat says she plans to continue to work for families, quality education, access to health care, and immigration reform.Adrian Garcia is also running for the congressional seat.The former Harris County Sheriff, Houston City Council Member, Mayor Pro Tem and 23 year Houston police veteran is mounting a campaign for the seat.A third candidate also made his intentions official on Twitter Tuesday.Texas Congressman Armando Walle plans to campaign for Green's seat. Walle currently represents District 140.Rep. Green has served as a U.S. Congressman since 1993. He served as a Texas State Representative for 13 years and a Texas State Senator for seven years.He plans to retire when his term ends at the end of 2018.