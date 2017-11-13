Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2615117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congressman Ted Poe says you won't catch him on the campaign trail next year.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1173147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In January 2016, Congressman Gene Green told Eyewitness News why he felt he deserved reelection in the 29th Congressional District.

Another Congressman from the Houston delegation has decided not to seek reelection.Democratic Rep. Gene Green has represented Texas' 29th Congressional District since 1993, but says the time has come to step down.Green said he has devoted his life to public service, but is looking forward to "be more involved in the lives of our children and grandchildren."The congressman said he will continue to serve the district until his term ends in 2018.Last week, Republican Congressman Ted Poe said he would not seek reelection in Texas' 2nd Congressional District.Green's office released the congressman's complete statement: