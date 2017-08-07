SHOOTOUT

Police identify person of interest in deadly home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Person of interest named in deadly Baytown home invasion (Baytown Police Department)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown police have identified a person of interest in a deadly attempted home invasion.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Jeremy Jamal Wheaton Ardion.

Investigators say they don't know if he played any role in the home invasion but they do believe he has information regarding the incident.

A preliminary investigation found 18-year-old Jalen Cole and another man entered the apartment at S. Pruett and W. Republic streets wearing masks just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspects attempted to rob the occupants.

The two suspects then engaged in what police call a gun fight with the people inside the apartment.

Cole was shot at least once and collapsed in the street while he and his accomplice attempted to run from the scene.

Cole died at the scene from his gunshot wound.

During the exchange of gunfire, a stray bullet went through a wall into an adjacent apartment unit and hit a 44-year-old man in the shoulder.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments on this case. Follow on-scene reporter Pooja Lodhia for live updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootoutBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTOUT
Innocent man killed in carwash shootout
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Father of two killed in La Marque shootout
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Carl's Jr.
More shootout
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Storms to hit during morning commute
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
Feds seeking Ohio rape suspect who escaped custody
Firefighter treated for injury while battling house fire
Mailman seen delivering in knee-deep flood water
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
Video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on plane
Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean
Houston woman shows her product on "Funderdome"
Lawsuit: Usher infected 2 women, 1 man with herpes
HPD: 1 person shot at West Oaks Mall parking lot
More News
Top Video
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Save money this week only on some back-to-school items
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
More Video