Baytown police say a resident shot two suspects who broke in. One bullet went through a wall and hit an innocent neighbor. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/2qeBYmEnc4 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 7, 2017

Baytown police have identified a person of interest in a deadly attempted home invasion.Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Jeremy Jamal Wheaton Ardion.Investigators say they don't know if he played any role in the home invasion but they do believe he has information regarding the incident.A preliminary investigation found 18-year-old Jalen Cole and another man entered the apartment at S. Pruett and W. Republic streets wearing masks just before 10 p.m. Sunday.Police say the suspects attempted to rob the occupants.The two suspects then engaged in what police call a gun fight with the people inside the apartment.Cole was shot at least once and collapsed in the street while he and his accomplice attempted to run from the scene.Cole died at the scene from his gunshot wound.During the exchange of gunfire, a stray bullet went through a wall into an adjacent apartment unit and hit a 44-year-old man in the shoulder.He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS.