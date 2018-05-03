Sources say investigators are questioning a person of interest in a brutal murder. Houston police say a woman who was stabbed upwards of 15 times fought back against her attacker.The woman has been identified as Debra Ann Flowers.Sources say a bloody t-shirt was recovered nearby and investigators will see if the DNA matches the victim.Homicide investigators were called to the 8400 block of Broadway near Bellfort early Thursday morning.The woman's body was found lying beside a concrete bench at the bus stop. She had been stabbed to death, but since her purse was right beside her, police say they don't believe robbery was the motive."That lady don't bother nobody," said neighbor Charmaine Brown. "Nobody bothers nobody around here. That's selfish. That's wrong. You don't take nobody's life like that."Brown is not sure but she thinks the woman found stabbed to death could be her former neighbor. Houston police say the woman is between 30 and 40 years old, and she was dressed like she was headed to work.The victim lived at the apartment complex across the street. Neighbors say she had just moved in in a few weeks ago and lived with a man in the apartment."She was a lady that stayed to herself, going and coming, like I said, I'm sure going to work. She was quiet," said Dorothy Woodard, a neighbor.The murder took place sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m., at the bus stop in full view of residents and their children.Brown said, "That's something nobody wants to see. Broadway has to do better. This has got to stop."Andrew Barr with Houston police said, "She was found at the bus stop here by a couple of people who were coming out to go to work. She was found lying right in front of the bus stop."Police say the woman was already dead when she was discovered. The murder happened in what is a busy area that typically sees a lot of foot traffic. But right now there are no witnesses to tell police what happened or why the woman was stabbed to death.Those who live here now are worried for their kids and themselves."This could have been just a crazed maniac who came over here and felt like he needed to do something and kill this woman," said neighbor Dorla Sampson. "That could have been my child. Now if I called the police and said to them, 'There's a crazed maniac walking around here.' ... So how do you stop this?"Solving this crime will not be easy, according to investigators, because right now there are no witnesses. Police are hoping to find security cameras that may reveal clues, but currently the person who did this is still on the loose.