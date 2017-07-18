PETS

Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips to prevent your dog from a police encounter (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Owners of a dog named Chapo are demanding answers from Missouri City police after an officer opened fire on the canine.

Police claim the dog was a perceived threat when they responded to a noise complaint near the owners' home.

WATCH: Family goes to city council for answers after dog shot by officer

EMBED More News Videos

Dog owner demands to see body cam after dog shot, Jessica Willey reports.



A lot of cases involving police shooting dogs stem from the animal's perceived threat. Tragically, some of those cases involve a dog whose natural reaction is to protect the family.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund recommended ways to reduce the risk of a dog being in an officer's crosshairs:

KEEP YOUR DOG LEASHED

Unleashing is a common factor in these shootings. Leashes should be used at all times.

KEEP DOGS INDOORS

Many shooting incidents have taken place when a dog is outside.

IF OFFICERS RESPOND INDOORS, KEEP DOGS IN A SECURED AREA

A security area can include a bathroom, closet or crate. You should keep dogs away from the door of these areas.

This recommendation goes double for perceived "dangerous" breeds, such as pit bulls or Rottweilers. You should properly restrain and crate your animal.

INFORM POLICE OF YOUR DOG

If you call 911, you need to tell officers where your dog is located.

SECURE ALL FENCES, GATES AND SCREENS

Overly protective dogs have often escaped through these barriers.

Unfortunately, none of these tips guarantee your animal is out of harm's way. Police will still take protections if and when they feel threatened.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is pressing law enforcement for better training and alternatives to lethal force.

You can view complete details of these recommendations, as well as the legal steps if your animal is injured, at this link.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsanimalspolice-involved shootingdogsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
'Tough as nails' officer squirms removing dead snake
Burned puppies on the mend, await new homes
Mixed emotions after cat killer sentenced to 16 years
Students design wheelchair for blind, disabled kitten
More Pets
Top Stories
Officers search for chase suspects in N. Harris Co.
2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion
Health care bill collapses on arrival in Senate
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger today
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Check to see if your vehicle is under recall
Show More
Driver on the run after bicyclist struck and killed
Who can buy the Rockets? Look at potential buyers
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale
Deputies look into mysterious deaths of man and woman
More News
Top Video
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger today
'Tough as nails' officer squirms removing dead snake
Driver on the run after bicyclist struck and killed
More Video