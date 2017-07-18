Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Owners of a dog named Chapo are demanding answers from Missouri City police after an officer opened fire on the canine.
Police claim the dog was a perceived threat when they responded to a noise complaint near the owners' home.
WATCH: Family goes to city council for answers after dog shot by officer
A lot of cases involving police shooting dogs stem from the animal's perceived threat. Tragically, some of those cases involve a dog whose natural reaction is to protect the family.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund recommended ways to reduce the risk of a dog being in an officer's crosshairs:
KEEP YOUR DOG LEASHED
Unleashing is a common factor in these shootings. Leashes should be used at all times.
KEEP DOGS INDOORS
Many shooting incidents have taken place when a dog is outside.
IF OFFICERS RESPOND INDOORS, KEEP DOGS IN A SECURED AREA
A security area can include a bathroom, closet or crate. You should keep dogs away from the door of these areas.
This recommendation goes double for perceived "dangerous" breeds, such as pit bulls or Rottweilers. You should properly restrain and crate your animal.
INFORM POLICE OF YOUR DOG
If you call 911, you need to tell officers where your dog is located.
SECURE ALL FENCES, GATES AND SCREENS
Overly protective dogs have often escaped through these barriers.
Unfortunately, none of these tips guarantee your animal is out of harm's way. Police will still take protections if and when they feel threatened.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund is pressing law enforcement for better training and alternatives to lethal force.
You can view complete details of these recommendations, as well as the legal steps if your animal is injured, at this link.
