A family says an officer entered their gated yard and shot their dog without warning, but the officer disputes the claim.

A family whose dog was shot by a Missouri City police officer took their concerns to city council Monday night."I want justice for Chapo. He was our family. He wasn't just our dog," said Lizz Pedregon before the meeting.Pedregon was backed by a crowd of supporters as she addressed Missouri City leaders."I want to know why they did what they did," she said, referring to the officers who responded to her home for a noise complaint on Friday night."We had a barbecue, and there were seven kids and five adults in the backyard," Pedregon told Eyewitness News on Sunday.There was also Chapo, their 2-year-old pit bull, that was part of the family since he was a few weeks old.Security video shows two police units arriving. One officer is visible, while the other is out of view. Neither go to the front door, but walk out of frame to the back yard."They opened the gate, and pretty much, as soon as they saw Chapo, they shot. That's it," Pedregon said.The Missouri City Police Department said one of the officers feared for his safety and called for someone to restrain the approaching dog. When no one did, he shot him. Chapo's injury was catastrophic, a vet told the family.He had to be euthanized.Pedregon disputes the department's version of the shooting and wanted to take it to a wider audience.During the meeting, the city manager acknowledged the ongoing investigation. The police department also released a new statement:"MCPD is investigating all facets of this serious matter, including applicable policies, procedures and training. The loss of the Pedregon family's beloved dog, Chapo, is unfortunate, and our thoughts are with them.""We want to see the body cam. We know there was a body cam," Pedregon told city council.Body-worn camera video has yet to be released. Pedregon and her family are anxious to see it and convinced it will answer their questions."Prove me wrong and show me that body cam so it shows you did, in fact, come in and try to get our attention and that you didn't just come in and shoot our dog," Pedregon said.