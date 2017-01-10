ANIMAL ABUSE

Shooter guns down bald eagle in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A bald eagle is fighting for its life after being shot in Chambers County, and now deputies hope to find who did it.

Investigators said Tuesday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooter.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the bald eagle was shot in the Anahuac area, and was badly injured.

The eagle was rushed to the Wildlife Center of Texas, where veterinarians said the bird was blinded by the shooting. The bird also has a severely injured beak.

The center was not optimistic of the bird's survival, sheriff's deputies said.

Bald eagles are the protected national bird of the United States, which is why deputies are desperate to find who did this.

If anyone has information, contact Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844=860-8477, or the Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers at 800-792-4263.
