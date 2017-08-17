Four new friends are calling the Moody Gardens Rainforest Pyramid home after two births in July and the transfer of two male Giant River Otters.The stork was busy last month, delivering a Blue Duiker calf and a Prehensile-Tailed porcupette.A female Blue Duiker named Soksi was born July 22 to proud parents Basi, 3, and Ruben, 6. Soksi is Swahili for socks, which is fitting since her front feet are white, giving the appearance that she's wearing a pair of socks.Blue Duikers are one of the smallest antelope and are native to central, eastern and southern Africa. They are threatened by habitat loss and they are hunted for bushmeat.Just a week later on July 31, Moody Gardens welcomed a Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine baby born to mom Cora, 4, and dad Bono, 10.The baby was born with soft hair that will harden into quills with age. Once the quills come in, biologist will send one off to learn the gender of the porcupette.This month, Giant River Otters Dru and Ella welcomed Maximo and Manuel to the exhibit, doubling the number of otters guests can spot inside the Rainforest.Maximo and Manuel are brothers and both are 2 years old. They came to Moody Gardens from the Los Angeles Zoo, where they were born.The 10-story Rainforest Pyramid houses plants, fish, birds and mammals from the rainforests around the world. As a part of a greater effort, the Rainforest Pyramid highlights the importance of conservation and education.