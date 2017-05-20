HAPPY FINTASTIC FRIDAY! We've got a new riddle for a one-of-a-kind exhibit coming to the Aquarium Pyramid Grand Reveal next week on 5/27! pic.twitter.com/G8Y9bRhgZL — Moody Gardens (@MoodyGardens) May 19, 2017

The Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid is getting a little more than a face lift. The Galveston attraction has underwent a $37 million dollar renovation.ABC13 was invited to get a sneak peek at what is expected to be the most popular place to visit in Galveston.The upgrades include a new Gulf of Mexico oil rig exhibit which "takes guests from rig to reef to explore new ecosystems of the world's oceans at Moody Gardens," according to a press release.But that's not all folks. Guests can also expect a Humboldt Penguin exhibit, a Flower Gardens banks exhibit and a Carribbean exhibit, which is home to the new pirate shipwreck.The public grand reveal will be on May 27.