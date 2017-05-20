ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sneak peek at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid renovations

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid is getting a little more than a face lift. The Galveston attraction has underwent a $37 million dollar renovation.

ABC13 was invited to get a sneak peek at what is expected to be the most popular place to visit in Galveston.

SEE ALSO: Moody Garden's poison dart frogs predict Super Bowl LI

The upgrades include a new Gulf of Mexico oil rig exhibit which "takes guests from rig to reef to explore new ecosystems of the world's oceans at Moody Gardens," according to a press release.



But that's not all folks. Guests can also expect a Humboldt Penguin exhibit, a Flower Gardens banks exhibit and a Carribbean exhibit, which is home to the new pirate shipwreck.

Moody Garden Aquarium Pyramid undergoes $37 million renovation


The public grand reveal will be on May 27.

Related Topics:
entertainmentMoody Gardensfun stuffGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
