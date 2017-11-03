After the city of Houston revels in the Astros' first-ever World Series victory, the heroes of the championship team will be "Going to Disney World'' for a magical celebration Saturday, November 4.George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will be honored with a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom Park.The trio played a pivotal role in propelling the Astros to the championship for the team's first World Series title in its 56-year history.The Astros' championship run was a storybook accomplishment with plenty of heart. For a few unforgettable weeks of postseason baseball capped by the World Series, the Astros gave the city of Houston something to cheer about and rally around. With the city and surrounding communities ravaged by the impact of Hurricane Harvey, the Astros proved that "Houston Strong'' was more than just a patch on their uniforms.Many Astros players personally pitched in with on-the-ground, roll-up-their-sleeves help for hurricane victims. And the team donated $4 million to hurricane relief efforts, joining others such as Disney, which raised nearly $16 million toward the cause and sent its beloved characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Houston to visit displaced residents in shelters.The Astros' celebratory parade Saturday at 12:45 p.m. at Walt Disney World Resort will continue a tradition at Disney Parks of honoring extraordinary sports champions.