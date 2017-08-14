Press briefing at 2 pm at 1200 Baker to announce felony child abandonment charge against mother of newborn abandoned in Spring #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 14, 2017

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned and covered with ants in a grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County will be charged.Sidney Woytasczyk will be charged with felony child abandonment.Officials say Woytasczyk claims she didn't know she was pregnant.Last week, there was bombshell testimony heard in a Houston courtroom, where a man claiming to be the father of the baby said he had no idea the mother was pregnant.Officials say Deandre Skillern claims to be the father, but there is no indication he had a part in the child's abandonment.According to authorities, Woytasczyk had the baby in her kitchen and placed it outside because she was worried the child would come between her and her boyfriend.A neighbor discovered the baby and took video. It shows the newborn, delivered about six hours before, laying naked and alone on the ground.Deputies said the baby was left abandoned on a sidewalk in Spring, right outside the apartment.In court, graphic evidence was presented as investigators said the umbilical cord was ripped, not cut out, causing the baby to have a bacterial infection.We also learned the baby was left outside, alone in the dirt for six hours before she was discovered.Prosecutors said they have concerns."Because how the child was found, the child was found unprotected, exposed to, almost to the brink of possibly being deceased," Dan-Phi Nguyen said, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.If you'd like to donate items for the baby, you can contact Mary Votaw at 832-454-4163. You can also contact Be a Resource(BEAR) at 713-940-3087. You can specify that the items are for this baby, but they also have thousands of other children in need, so you can donate for those children as well.Deandre has taken a DNA test. The results are not in.He wants custody and so does the baby's maternal grandmother.CPS has temporary custody of the child but could determine in the next weeks who the baby girl will live with."The caseworker goes out, goes to the home, makes sure there's adequate space, makes sure it's a comfortable loving home, make sure it's safe," said Tiffani Butler, with Child Protective Services.