  • LIVE VIDEO 50 years later, America remembers MLK Jr.

Local NFL star donates to GoFundMe account of man shot on Facebook Live

EMBED </>More Videos

NFL star donates to GoFundMe account of man shot on Facebook Live. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While Devyn Holmes continues to fight for his life, a childhood friend and NFL star is helping out in a big way.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is a childhood friend of Holmes. Evans, who went to middle and high school with Holmes, donated thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe account in the victim's name.

On Sunday, Holmes was inside a parked car with Cassandra Damper and another man who were playing with guns on Facebook Live.

Authorities say Damper accidentally fired a shot, hitting Holmes in the head.

RELATED: Charges upgraded for woman accused of shooting man in head on Facebook Live
EMBED More News Videos

Facebook Live shooter appears in court



Evans told ABC13 that he is praying and hoping that Holmes pulls through.

"That's what the world should be about, helping others. We saw on video that he was shot in the head and he survived that. He's a true warrior," Evans said.

Damper is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral videoshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
Baytown man allegedly shoots neighbor's dog to protect chickens
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
Harvey looter gets 20 years for stealing cigarettes and TVs
Police say parents of little girl wandering alone have been found
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
Show More
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Man forced 10 women into prostitution, HPD alleges
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
More News